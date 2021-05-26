Fund To Aid Juveniles May Be In Financial Trouble
A Kansas fund intended to help keep young people out of prison could be out of money by 2024 if spending and projected funding remains the same, according to the non-partisan legislative research department.
The Evidence-based Programs Fund grew out of a 2016 law designed to shift the focus in juvenile justice from incarceration to rehabilitation.
The effort has had some success, with population at the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex dropping 40% in five years.
The Kansas City Star reported that with annual funding and savings from reduced costs for incarceration, the fund accumulated a $42 million reserve by this year.
Governor Laura Kelly this year asked the Legislature to transfer the entire $42 million to other state needs.
Lawmakers approved moving $21 million out of the account.
Sam Coleman, a spokesman for Kelly, said that with annual appropriations, it’s unlikely the Department of Corrections will deplete the fund.