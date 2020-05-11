Fundraiser to Replace Haskell Tipi Underway
A fundraiser is underway to replace a tipi that burned over the weekend on the Haskell Indian Nations University campus in Lawrence.
The Lawrence Journal-World reports that fire had almost completely consumed the tipi’s sheathing when fire crews responded around 4:30 Saturday morning.
Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Division Chief Dan Fagan said the cause of the fire is still unknown, and is under investigation.
Haskell Foundation executive director Aaron Hove said the tipi will cost $2,500 to $3,000 to replace.
It was erected to honor Haskell’s 2020 graduating seniors.
Hove said donors can contribute to the fundraiser through the fundraiser’s link on the Haskell Foundation’s Facebook page.
Hove said there has been a positive community response to the incident, no matter the cause of the fire.
He says the Foundation has been very encouraged by the outpouring of support.