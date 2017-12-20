Fundraising appeals going out in statewide races, but it’s still early, says KU professor

Candidates for statewide office are sending out urgent fundraising emails in an attempt to get better looking numbers by the next fundraising reporting deadline at the end of the year.

“This fury to raise money early and motivate potential supporters to donate with this impending deadline and the need to make a good showing, that’s nothing new,” said University of Kansas political scientist Patrick Miller. “I think, if you’re looking at Kansas gubernatorial races, it’s been a long time since we had a real primary for Governor on either side that was competitive.”

Regardless of the office, though, a competitive primary is a different animal than a general election.

“You’re running against people who are of the same party as you, oftentimes you believe the same things, it’s hard to stand out, necessarily, in a primary,” said Miller. “One way that you can try to do that is to raise money and look like you have the most cash. That might help people think that you’re more credible, you’re more viable.”

Even though there are now more than 20 candidates that have appointed a treasurer for gubernatorial runs, it’s still early enough if you have the right network to start a run.

“We’re less than a year away from the election, but Kansas is a relatively small state,” said Miller. “You can jump into the race right now and certainly become credible and a real contender if you can raise a nice chunk of money in a relatively short period of time. You can do that in a Kansas or a Maine or an Iowa. You can’t do that in California or Texas.”

Democrat Laura Kelly announced her run last week, and Miller thinks she can raise enough money to compete.

“She, probably, I’m just guessing, won’t have a very good end of the year report, because she didn’t have a lot of time to raise money,” said Miller. “That’s kind of an asterisk next to her, but she’s someone who, with her fundraising history, can get in and maybe a month or two or three from now, she may really stand out from the field.”

Following the campaign finance report in January, another is not due until July 30th.