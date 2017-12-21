Galena man sentenced to 11 years in prison after killing girlfriend

A man has been sentenced to 11 years and nine months in prison for killing his girlfriend in southeast Kansas.

The Joplin Globe reports that 46-year-old John Francis was sentenced Wednesday for second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm in the April shooting death of 29-year-old Kelly Glasgow at their Galena home. He originally was charged with first-degree murder and pleaded guilty to the reduced count last month through a plea agreement.

Francis has several prior drug convictions and was on parole from the Missouri prison system at the time. He fled after the shooting but was captured several days later near the southwest Missouri town of Carterville, near where he had lived previously.

Francis said at the plea hearing that he was “playing with guns” before the shooting.