GALLERY: Kansas Jayhawks Beat Duke, Advance To Final 4 by Brendan Dzwierzynski on March 26, 2018 at 1:14 PM (44 mins ago) The Kansas Jayhawks are presented with the Midwest Regional Champions trophy after beating the Duke Blue Devils 85-81 in the Elite 8 on Sunday, March 25. The Kansas Jayhawks celebrate with the Midwest Regional Champions trophy after beating the Duke Blue Devils 85-81 in the Elite 8 on Sunday, March 25. The Kansas Jayhawks celebrate with the Midwest Regional Champions trophy after beating the Duke Blue Devils 85-81 in the Elite 8 on Sunday, March 25. Sophomore center Udoka Azubuike “advances the bracket” while his team watches on after Kansas beat Duke 85-81 in the Elite 8 on Sunday, March 25. Sophomore center Udoka Azubuike “advances the bracket” while his team watches on after Kansas beat Duke 85-81 in the Elite 8 on Sunday, March 25. Senior guard Devonte’ Graham holds the Midwest Regional Champions trophy after Kansas beat Duke 85-81 in the Elite 8 on Sunday, March 25. Sophomore center Udoka Azubuike speaks to the media on the court at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Nebraska, after Kansas beat Duke 85-81 in the Elite 8 on Sunday, March 25. Sophomore center Udoka Azubuike helps cut down the net at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Nebraska, after Kansas beat Duke 85-81 in the Elite 8 on Sunday, March 25. Kansas coach Bill Self speaks to the media on the court at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Nebraska, after Kansas beat Duke 85-81 in the Elite 8 on Sunday, March 25. CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Nebraska, hosted the NCAA tournament midwest regional this season. The Kansas Jayhawks beat the Duke Blue Devils 85-81 in the Elite 8 to advance to the Final 4. CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Nebraska, hosted the NCAA tournament midwest regional this season. The Kansas Jayhawks beat the Duke Blue Devils 85-81 in the Elite 8 to advance to the Final 4. The Kansas band celebrates after the Jayhawks beat the Duke Blue Devils 85-81 in the Elite 8 on Sunday, March 25, to advance to the Final 4. Brendan Dzwierzynski is a co-host on 580 Sports Talk, weekdays from 2-6 p.m. on WIBW 580 AM & FM News 104.9. You can follow him on Twitter at @BrendanDzw.