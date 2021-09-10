GAME AUDIO: Ichabod Defense Comes Up Big in Win Over Mules

The Washburn Ichabods started the home slate in style tossing a shutout in the second half for the second-straight game as they defeated Central Missouri to improve to 2-0 on the season winning their fifth MIAA game in a row dating back to 2019 in a 29-10 win over the Mules on Thursday night in Yager Stadium. The Ichabods will return to the road to take on Nebraska-Kearney on Sept. 18.
Washburn finished with 23 first downs holding the Mules to 10 while rushing for 231 yards with the Mules gaining 70. Overall the Ichabods racked up 480 yards of offense holding the Mules to 187 on the night.
Get a recap of the game from last night:
Listen:
1st half broadcast vs UCM
2nd half broadcast vs UCM