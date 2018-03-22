WIBW News Now!

Game wardens arrest 3 in antelope poaching case

March 22, 2018

Game wardens say they have solved an antelope poaching case discovered last October in southwest Kansas.

Wardens were called in October about two antelope found dead in Morton County.  Evidence indicated the animals were shot with a rifle and left to rot in the field.  The suspects also drove across a freshly drilled winter wheat field to kill the animals.

The Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism said Wednesday that three people were arrested and have confessed to the poaching.  No charges have been filed.

The department said tips from the public helped solve the case.

