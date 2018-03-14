Gannon plaintiffs asking court to deny SAC application for amicus brief

The plaintiffs in the Gannon school funding case have filed a document asking that the Kansas Supreme Court deny the application of the Student Advisory Committee to file an amicus brief in the case.

“The argument that Article 6, Section 6 of the Kansas Constitution, the finance article, applies to students in college or after graduation from high school, is a

thoughtful, compelling…probably an argument that has merit,” said plaintiff’s attorney Alan Rupe, but it all has absolutely nothing to do with the Gannon case.”

Plaintiff’s counsel wrote that procedurally, the issues raised by the SAC are not appropriate for resolution now.

“Gannon has as its center focus K-12,” said Rupe. “There was a trial with evidence presented. There were filings made by a trial court. There were a number of expert reports and experts testify at trial and the findings of the trial court all focused on K-12.”

The response also notes that if cuts in higher ed happen in order to fulfill the court’s ultimate decision in Gannon, then the injured parties can bring suit on

those grounds, if they feel it necessary at the time and have their own trial for fact finding on that point.

“It is a nice comment,” said Rupe. “The amicus is well written, and to me it’s a compelling argument, but it has absolutely nothing to do with the Gannon lawsuit.”

The Court has not said when it will decide on the merits of the SAC’s application.