Gannon plaintiffs’ brief goes after legislature, calls LOB mandate inequitable and overall funding inadequate

The brief filed by the plaintiff attorneys in the Gannon case on Monday directly calls out the Kansas Legislature for what they perceive as a lack of action on the merits of the case.

The State’s brief will, predictably, blame this Court, the Plaintiffs, its own expert, and the Constitution for placing impossible demands on the Kansas Legislature,” the brief said. “Plaintiffs implore this Court to ignore those arguments. The demands placed on the Kansas Legislature by the people of Kansas cannot be ignored simply because those demands are challenging. Any blame for the Kansas Legislature’s failure to follow this Court’s mandates can be placed squarely on the Legislature itself.”

The plaintiffs then double down and talk about politics directly.

“The State cannot fail to adequately fund education at a constitutional level because the members of its Legislature do not, for political reasons, want to take the actions necessary to ensure constitutional compliance,” the brief said. It later adds, “political difficulty is not a valid reason to adopt an unconstitutional bill.”

The plaintiffs also argue that mandating a portion of LOB requires a different level of equalization, which means that in their opinion, the resulting bill is not only inadequate, but also, by that measure, inequitable.

“Equalizing LOB to the 81.2 percentile when the LOB is mandatory denies school districts reasonably equal access to substantially similar education opportunity through similar tax effort,” the brief said. As part of its suggested remedy, the brief stated “[The Court should] remove any requirement that LOB funding be mandatory, or equalize any mandatory LOB to the 100th percentile.”

The next set of briefs in the case are due May 14.