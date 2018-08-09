Gap between Colyer and Kobach narrows due to counting error; Colyer campaign establishes voting integrity hotline

The Secretary of State’s office says that a routine double-check in Thomas County shows that the number of votes for Jeff Colyer was mis-entered and he has 100 more votes than originally thought.

The Secretary of State’s website will be updated on Friday anyway as the final mail in ballots come in, so that’s when the count will change there. Also, after being inundated with calls and emails yesterday, the Colyer for Governor Campaign established a voting integrity hotline.

“We’ve received countless reports that voters experienced issues when they voted on Tuesday. Many Colyer voters had difficulties finding his name on the ballot, were forced to vote on provisional ballots, or were turned away outright for unknown reasons,” said Kendall Marr, spokesman for Governor Colyer.

“We encourage Kansans to share their story and make sure their vote counts.”

The hotline number is (800)951-8638 and email is CountMyVote@jeffcolyer.com.