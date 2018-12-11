WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Garden City man facing charges after police chase with three children in car

by on December 11, 2018 at 4:19 PM (41 mins ago)

A 36-year-old Garden City man is facing serious charges after police say he fled in a vehicle with his three young children inside.

Officers who were called Monday night to a domestic dispute saw a vehicle driven by Billy Mondragon speeding away from the scene.

Police say during the chase, Mondragon drove toward a police vehicle, forcing the officer to swerve to avoid a collision.  Mondragon’s vehicle eventually rolled and came to a stop on its wheels.  The driver was arrested after trying to flee on foot.

The children  -ages 2, 1 and 11/2 months – were not properly restrained.  They were treated for minor injuries and released.

Police are seeking three counts each of attempted second-degree murder and several other charges. Mondragon is being held on $250,000 bond.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.