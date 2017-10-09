WIBW News Now!

Garden City man killed after charging at officers identified

by on October 9, 2017 at 12:24 PM (4 hours ago)

Authorities have identified a southwest Kansas man killed by officers last week after he charged at them.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that the man was 29-year-old Cristino Umana-Garcia, of Garden City.

The KBI says the shooting happened Thursday after authorities received a call about a man who began acting erratically when his vehicle became stuck on a rural road about 15 miles southwest of Garden City.

The release says Umana-Garcia was armed with a knife and held the weapon to his throat before locking himself in his vehicle.

He is accused of charging at officers after emerging from the vehicle.

A Finney County sheriff’s deputy and Garden City police officer then fired at Umana-Garcia, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.

