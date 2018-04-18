WIBW News Now!

Garden City plotters found guilty Wednesday

by on April 18, 2018 at 2:57 PM (3 hours ago)

A federal jury has found three men guilty of plotting to bomb a mosque and apartment complex housing Somali refugees in Kansas.

Patrick Stein, Gavin Wright and Curtis Allen were convicted on Wednesday of one count of conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction and one count of conspiracy against civil rights. Wright was also convicted of a charge of lying to the FBI.

The three men were indicted in October 2016 for an attack planned for the day after the presidential election in the meatpacking town of Garden City, about 220 miles (350 kilometers) west of Wichita.

Prosecutors have said that a fellow militia member tipped off federal authorities after becoming alarmed by the escalating talk of violence and later agreed to wear a wire as a paid informant.

