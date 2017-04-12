WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


45°F
Clear
Feels Like 43°
Winds East 5 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy75°
57°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Overcast77°
61°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of a Thunderstorm77°
63°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of a Thunderstorm76°
53°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy71°
49°

Garden City Teen Arrested After School Threat

by on April 12, 2017 at 4:23 AM (25 mins ago)

A teenager from Garden City was jailed after threats to a school in that town.

On Monday the school resource officer assigned to Garden City High School received information of social media threats of violent acts at one of the schools.

Police did not say which school was affected.

The person who made the post was identified as 14-year-old Alan Marquez. Marquez was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center on possible criminal threat charges.

No school, faculty or students were ever in immediate danger. Garden City Police continue to investigate.

Nick Gosnell joined the 580 News Team in 2015. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.