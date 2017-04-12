Garden City Teen Arrested After School Threat

A teenager from Garden City was jailed after threats to a school in that town.

On Monday the school resource officer assigned to Garden City High School received information of social media threats of violent acts at one of the schools.

Police did not say which school was affected.

The person who made the post was identified as 14-year-old Alan Marquez. Marquez was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center on possible criminal threat charges.

No school, faculty or students were ever in immediate danger. Garden City Police continue to investigate.