Garth Brooks May Pause Tour

Garth Brooks may pause his tour due to COVID-19 – but if that happens, it will be after the Kansas City and Lincoln, Nebraska shows.
It has also been announced that facemasks will be required at the Kansas City show.
Brooks said he is still scheduled to play the next two shows scheduled at Arrowhead Stadium and in Lincoln, Nebraska, but will not put tickets on sale for the next planned stop, Seattle in September.
Brooks was already scheduled to take a three-week break after the August 14th show in Nebraska, and will take that time to assess what to do about the remainder of the dates in 2021.
The Kansas City Chiefs will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Arrowhead concert.
He is also scheduled to play Cincinnati; Charlotte, North Carolina; Baltimore, and Boston.
Brooks, one of the biggest selling entertainers in music, restarted touring in July.
He regularly performs in front of 60,000-70,000 people per stadium.
Many of his shows sell out well in advance – including the Kansas City and Lincoln shows.