Garth Brooks to Hold Concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

For the first time in GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium history, Garth Brooks, the number one selling solo artist in U.S. history and a seven-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, will play the Arrowhead Events stage on Saturday, August 7 at 7 p.m.
“Garth Brooks is without question one of the world’s greatest performers, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium stage for the first time this summer,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “We know how much Kansas City loves Garth and we are looking forward to re-opening the stadium to full capacity with an incredible show.”
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 11. All seats are reserved and there is an eight-ticket limit per purchaser for the show. All tickets are $94.95, including fees, with Brooks’ popular “in-the-round” seating concept providing more available seats than a typical stadium show.
Tickets will be available online at www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, via phone on the Garth Brooks Line through Ticketmaster at (877) 654-2784, or on the Ticketmaster app on mobile devices. There are no advance box office sales and no general ticket sales at the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Ticket Office in advance of the show.
Fans are encouraged to visit www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks and click on “On Sale Tips & Hints” to create an account or refresh their existing Ticketmaster account for a quicker purchasing experience.
Under local health guidelines, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will be sold to a full capacity for this show. Local, state and national health guidelines will continue to be monitored leading up to the event and any health and safety protocols that will be in place for the concert will be announced closer to the show. Ticket purchasers assume all risk related to COVID-19.
About Arrowhead Events
Arrowhead Events, the special events arm of the Kansas City Chiefs organization, is focused on making GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium an entertainment destination that serves the entire Midwest region. With more than 73,000 seats and a quarter-million square feet of event space developed as part of major renovations in 2010, the stadium has become more than just a venue for professional football games. In the past decade, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium has played host to major concert tours, international soccer matches, college football games, motorsports events and food and drink festivals. For more information on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and Arrowhead Events, please visit www.chiefs.com/stadium and follow @ArrowheadEvents on Twitter.