Gas leak forces evacuation in downtown Topeka

by on July 28, 2017 at 10:06 AM (7 hours ago)

The downtown Topeka Ramada Inn was evacuated late Friday morning due to a gas leak in the area.

Topeka Police Lt. Chris Heaven confirms that around 10 a.m. Friday, people inside the building were told to evacuate.

A hotel guest who identified herself as Sierra Square was having breakfast with her family in the atrium when an employee told them the building was being evacuated.

“They were just about done serving breakfast, so there weren’t many people in there,” Square said. “We got up and walked outside and a few minutes later, everyone else came out.”

Square says she could smell a strong odor of gas as soon as she walked outside.

As people were being evacuated from the hotel, many remained gathered in the parking lot near the front doors. After several minutes the crowd was told to move across the street.

Approximately 200 people were in the hotel at the time.

Topeka Fire Chief Mike Martin says a construction crew was digging in the area of SE 4th and Jefferson and hit a gas line. The broken line caused natural gas to leak into the sewer system and spread to other areas.

“Kansas Gas Service is out there digging down to assess the damage and see how bad the leak is,” Martin said.  “We have manhole covers off, venting the gas to the atmosphere in order to keep it contained in this area.”

Martin says in addition to the hotel, businesses on SE Adams and Holiday between 4th and 6th streets were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

Police were called in to close Jefferson and Madison streets from 4th to 6th Street.  

Martin says it will take several hours for crews to fix the leak.

In a news release, Martin says all businesses in the area were given the all clear around 1 p.m. Friday.

Crews worked to repair a broken gas line Friday that caused a downtown Topeka hotel to be evacuated.

