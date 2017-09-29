WIBW News Now!

Gas line break closes SW 10th Street near Gage Boulevard

September 29, 2017

Crews working on a street project on Southwest 10th Street struck a gas line Friday morning, causing the street to be temporarily closed.

The rupture happened around 9:30 a.m., just west of Gage in a work zone across the street from Fleming Place.

Fire crews responded and were able to get the gas line capped off shortly after it was broken.

Topeka Police have SW 10th Street blocked off from Zoo Parkway to SW Prairie Road. Westbound traffic is being rerouted through the Fleming Place parking lot.

Kansas Gas Service is working to repair the leak.

Police say the road should be reopened by 1 p.m. Friday. 

There were no buildings evacuated due to the leak. 

