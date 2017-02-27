Gas Price Average Down For Now, Could Be Volatile Going Forward

The gas price average in Kansas is down two cents this week to $2.15.

“U.S. oil production continues to grow steadily,” said AAA of Kansas’ Jim Hanni. “Friday, oil field service company Baker Hughes reported that the U.S. has added five additional rigs, bringing the total rig count to 602.”

This increase in U.S. production has combined with continued low demand to push prices downward in spite of an attempt by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries to prop prices up by reducing their production.

“We’re seeing some of the refineries doing maintenance, some planned, some unplanned,” said Hanni. “The Holly Frontier refinery in El Dorado is currently undergoing planned turnaround work. Regional pump prices are probably going to continue to be a little volatile in the coming weeks as refiners begin to make that switch over from winter blends to summer blends of gasoline.”

Kansas gas is still relatively inexpensive when compared to other states.

“We’ve been stuck on being ranked 12th lowest state for almost a month now,” said Hanni. “Missouri and Oklahoma have been a little ahead of us. They are in the top 10 and have been for some time in terms of lowest gas prices.”

Motorists can find current gas prices along their route at AAA.com/mobile.