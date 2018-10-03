Gas prices actually sliding up as calendar turns

Typically, gas prices fall along with the temperature as we get toward October. That’s not the case in Kansas right now.

“This year is a little bit different,” said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. “We’re actually seeing prices up. We’ve gone up about 3 cents in the last week to an average of $2.75 here in Kansas.”

The fundamentals that normally help to lower prices haven’t kicked in yet.

“Supply and demand issues, as well as some very expensive summertime crude oil prices that we saw have held prices up,” said Steward. “As a result of those things, people aren’t seeing as much relief at the pump as they normally do this time of year.”

Prices range from a high in Longton in Elk County at $3.20 a gallon to a low of $2.56 a gallon in Hutchinson in Reno County.

“The Great Lakes and Central area is fed by certain refineries,” said Steward. “Some of those have been off-line due to maintenance. Once those refineries wrap that up, we should be seeing gas prices moderate a little bit more.”

That maintenance could take into November, however, so don’t expect an immediate change.