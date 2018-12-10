Gas prices continue to plummet in Kansas and across the country

Travelers across the Sunflower State continue to see prices at the pump dropping.

“This week, Kansas has the 5th cheapest gas in the United States,” said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. “We’re down another 7 cents this week for an average of $2.09.”

Parts of Kansas are below $2.00 a gallon.

The metro areas, Wichita, Lawrence and Kansas City, Kansas are in the top 50 cheapest metro areas in the country,” Steward said.

Gas has gone down 40 cents a gallon in the last month.

“Supply and demand are the main factors,” said Steward. “This time of year, there’s fewer people driving between the holiday seasons of Thanksgiving and Christmas. There’s less people on the roads and there’s just right now, a really plentiful supply.”

Assuming that other factors don’t change that equation, Steward said it’s possible that some areas of Kansas will be below $2.00 a gallon all the way to the new year. Missouri has the cheapest statewide average in the country at an even $2.00 a gallon.