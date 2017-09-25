Gas prices continue to trickle downward

Kansas gas prices continue to tumble, down four more cents this week.

“We have seen our inventories go up quite a bit,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA Kansas. “That is certainly helping that price drop.”

With fall now underway, gas stations are looking to get rid of their summer blend gasoline, as well.

“I think they’re still working on that,” said Haugh. “I think, certainly, the weather has slowed things down in that transition. I would anticipate probably, through October we’re going to still continue to see the drop as they make that transition.”

Kansas is still one of the least expensive places in the country to buy gas, too.

“We are still number six in the lowest gas prices,” said Haugh. “We’re holding our own up there in that top ten. We tend to stay up there, which is good. We have Topeka which is at the 49th lowest metro in the nation and Wichita is the 20th lowest metro in the nation. We’ve got two major cities in that category.”

Haugh said it remains to be seen if all of Kansas will make it below the $2 level this year, but isolated spots may have a chance, with Cheney, Cunningham and Kingman already at $2.16 a gallon. The state average is $2.36 a gallon.