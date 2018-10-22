Gas prices finally falling as is typical, says AAA Kansas

Gas prices are now headed in their typical fall direction, down.

“I think between a little bit of that demand and a few other things going on around the world, it kind of made it a little bit slower to take that dive,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA Kansas. “It’s nice to see that it did eventually happen.”

Kansas is among more than 80 percent of states experiencing lower gas prices this week compared to last and prices are pretty consistent across the 10 communities AAA typically features.

“They vary anywhere from $2.60 to $2.70,” said Haugh. “All of those have either dropped a few cents or remained the same, though. We’re not seeing the uptick right now.”

This puts Kansas 13th cheapest across the country.

“The national average is at $2.85 and Kansas is at $2.67,” said Haugh. “We typically run 15 to 20 cents cheaper than the national average.”

Monday’s price is also four cents cheaper than last week, the same price as last month and 39-cents more than this time last year.