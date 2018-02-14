Gas Prices getting sweeter on Valentine’s Day

Kansas gas prices may not be something to love on Valentine’s Day, but most folks should like them more.

“They have gone just a little lower,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA of Kansas. “That’s a nice, little gift on Valentine’s Day, don’t you think, to pay a little less at the pump. Actually, they dropped about a penny overnight for a Kansas average, too, at $2.42.”

The fundamentals haven’t changed that much.

“The demand is still sort of steady,” said Haugh. “We are getting a little bit of an increase on our inventory. We’re not dipping into that back stock of inventory, so that seems to be helping us a little bit.”

Even though gas prices with strong demand can be a bit of a moving target, Haugh is optimistic.

“If anything, maybe we can hold this for a little bit, where we are,” said Haugh. “I will say, Dickinson County, their average is $2.30, so there are glimmers that we could be going further down.”

To find out the latest gas prices where you’re going, go to gasprices.aaa.com.