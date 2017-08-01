Gas prices going up, but still not too high

Average prices for gas in Kansas rose significantly this week, increasing to $2.17 a gallon.

“There’s probably a couple things contributing to that,” said AAA’s Jennifer Haugh. “One is the higher demand. People are still hitting the road for those last-minute vacations before school starts and we’ve kind of worked down a little bit on our backlog of crude. We’re kind of finishing off some of that stuff and they’re not replenishing it at the same rate.”

Kansas is still doing well relative to the rest of the nation.

“We are about 15 cents less than the national average,” said Haugh. “Kansas is still in a good spot.”

Remember that gas prices usually go down for a period in the fall, as well.

“Here in the next two months or so, they’ll be changing back to the winter blend,” said Haugh. “That one’s a little less costly. We might see the prices dip back down again, especially with demand dropping at that time, too.”

Low inventory and high demand could see prices increase in the very short term, though, until the summer driving season ends.