Gas prices headed down and look to be continuing in that direction, says AAA Kansas

by on August 27, 2018 at 11:22 AM (1 hour ago)

As we prepare for the Labor Day weekend, gas prices are still headed in the correct direction for drivers.

“The statewide average today is at $2.62,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA Kansas. “It continues to go down a little bit. That’s three cents down on the week and five cents down on the month. A year ago, the average was $2.21.”

Kansas remains the 11th least expensive state for gas in the United States. It’s not going to be too long until we’re using the less expensive winter blends.

“We’re going to be seeing those start to switch over in September,” said Haugh. “It just depends on the location about when that will be. By October, everybody should be fairly switched over. If we don’t have anything crazy going on weatherwise or globally, we should see an even more decline in those prices.”

Rig counts have remained strong to this point, which means U.S. producers are continuing to supply the market.

“The last couple of weeks, we have started to see that decline in demand,” said Haugh. “I think, as far as that goes, and continuing to produce and with the switchover to the winter blend, we will start to see more of a decline at the pump.”

For the latest gas prices along your route, go to gasprices.aaa.com.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.