Gas prices headed down, but still above last year in Kansas

by on August 20, 2018 at 11:47 AM (2 hours ago)

As summer begins to wind down, motorists in many places across Kansas and the nation are seeing gas prices gradually drop.

“We’re heading into that time where we’re going to do that switchover to that winter blend,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA Kansas. “Obviously, as people head back to school and summer vacations are over, demand is dipping down now, too.”

Today’s Kansas average is $2.65 for a gallon of regular gasoline, down two cents in the past week.

“As far as what stock we have built up, it’s less than last year,” said Haugh. “I imagine they’re going to be doing some catch up as demand keeps dropping.”

Gas prices across the country are getting less expensive, as well. Today’s national gas price average is $2.84, which is three cents less than at the beginning of the month. Most Kansas stations are below $3.00 a gallon.

“We have just a couple that are above the $3 mark,” said Haugh. “Those are the typical ones that are usually at the top of our expensive space anyway. The lowest in the state is $2.47 and the highest is $3.10.”

Prices are generally about 20 percent more than they were this time last year.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.