Gas prices heading up, says AAA Kansas

Gas prices in Kansas are holding at $2.44 per gallon, which is still below the national average of $2.61, but you can expect prices to head up in the next few weeks.

“The switchover is starting to happen, too, so that’s going to have an impact,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA Kansas. “Some of the inventories have dropped and the demand is continuing to put pressure. We’re going to start seeing them creep up a little bit.”

OPEC’s production reduction agreement with other large producers, including Russia, is helping to drain global crude supplies and lift the price per barrel.

“We’re just heading into spring with nicer weather and a lot more activities are outside and people are traveling more,” said Haugh. “You’re going to see that pressure from the demand. $2.44 is an average across Kansas. Typically, Topeka is a little bit less than the state average, but we’re sitting at the state average right now, too.”

The reduction agreement will be in effect through the end of 2018, and it may extend into 2019.

“All indications point to us seeing it ticking up for quite some time,” said Haugh. “Once it hits a certain point, we might be holding at that higher price for a little while. It’s going to be a little bit more expensive to travel this summer for sure, but it doesn’t seem to have slowed anybody down yet.”

Meanwhile, U.S. crude production continues to boom. According to EIA’s data last week, production in the U.S. hit another record high of 10.41 million barrels per day.