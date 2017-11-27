Gas prices to be higher in December than they have been in a couple of years

Gas prices in Kansas will be higher through the holiday season than they have been since 2014, even though they’re going down a little now.

“Some of it has to do with the tightened supply that we’ve got,” said Haugh. “There’s been some higher maintenance issues going on in the refineries. It’s sort of dinged our back stock there, so we’re not sitting with as much in the reserves at this time of year.”

Kansas is still one of the better places in the United States to buy gas, though.

“We fare pretty well,” said Haugh. “Especially if you look to our west or to our north, better than Nebraska and Colorado for sure. We are still number 11 in lowest gas prices for each state, so we are still pretty high up there on those ranks and we continue to hold that spot. That’s a good thing.”

There’s no doubt it could be worse, as we’ve seen it in the last couple of decades.

“We’re looking around the $2.40 mark right now, a little bit under that,” said Haugh. “Nationally, it’s about $2.50. We tend to stay under the national average. Yes, when we were looking at $3 plus not too many years ago, this is still a significant savings over that.”

The low price as of Monday in Kansas was in Cunningham in Kingman County at $2.23, with the highest in St. Francis in Cheyenne County at $2.64.