Gas Prices Hold Steady In Kansas

The volatility of the prices at the pump across the country hasn’t been seen in Kansas yet, according to Jim Hanni with AAA of Kansas.

“While national gas prices have increased six out of the last seven days, Kansas prices have really held fairly steady,” said Hanni. “Really, for the past month we’ve seen fairly steady gas prices across the state.”

Prices in Kansas are at $2.15 a gallon, up just a penny from last week. Prices are competitive with other states in the region, as well.

“Kansas ranks eleventh lowest gas price average in the country,” said Hanni. “Missouri is fifth and Oklahoma is seventh, but we’re at eleventh and Colorado is sixteenth.”

Prices could creep up in the near future due to some supply issues.

“We’re seeing some unplanned mechanical repairs and pipeline issues at refineries in Texas,” said Hanni. “That’s probably going to tighten up supply in the Midwest a little bit. Most of the refineries in our area are currently switching from winter blends to summer blend gasoline right now.”

Market watchers are also continuing to pay attention to see if the OPEC production cutbacks hold. Thus far they have.