Gas prices holding for now, says AAA

Gas prices in Kansas are doing okay this week.

“We’re still holding our own there,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA Kansas. “I’m not seeing any drastic increase yet. In fact, in fact we’ve seen a little bit of a decrease this week, which is always a good sign. I don’t think that’s going to hold on forever.”

Gas is $2.38 per gallon on average as of Thursday at noon, but there are fundamental reasons why it will likely go up soon.

“A refinery shut down their hydrocracker for planned maintenance,” said Haugh. “That, obviously takes one offline. Therefore, they’re not producing in that time.”

In addition, the annual change from winter to summer blends is coming soon.

“End of March, first of April, it kind of depends on how the weather works with us, too, but you’ll start to see it creep back up,” said Haugh. “It is a little bit more costly to create that summer blend. It’s more refined, so it takes a little bit more to put that out.”

In addition, driving demand traditionally goes up during the Spring, which puts upward pressure on prices, as well.