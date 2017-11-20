Gas prices holding steady, but higher than last year

Gas prices in Kansas are holding steady early in the Thanksgiving travel week.

“We haven’t seen an increase, so that’s always a good thing,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA Kansas. “They are just by fractions of a cent going down right now. It’s still left to be seen by the time we actually hit the holiday and everybody’s on the road and the demand is up if it will remain there, but it’s certainly a good sign.”

Supplies seem to be getting to where they need to go at this point, so whether or not prices go up will depend on demand.

“Now it is really going to be up to demand and production and how they equal each other out,” said Haugh. “Weather is going to play a big part in how many more miles people are driving, too.”

How cold the winter is should not mess with prices much, though, as heating oil doesn’t follow gasoline as far as price goes, as long as supplies are adequate.

“Certainly, if there is a major supply disruption, that’s going to affect everybody,” said Haugh. “I think, as far as the end result material, they work fairly independently of each other.”

Last year’s Thanksgiving gas price was $1.90 a gallon. In 2012, the price was $3.21. The price is at $2.39 as of Monday.