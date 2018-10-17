Gas prices improving, but volatility still a concern, says AAA of Kansas

Gas prices in Kansas are going in the correct direction for drivers.

“They are starting to decline a little bit, especially in our area,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA Kansas. “That’s due to decreasing demand and increasing inventories. That’s a good thing. Hopefully, this is a sign that they will continue to go downward.”

Prices as of Wednesday morning were at $2.70 a gallon on average.

“This market is always a little bit volatile,” said Haugh. “Between things we can’t control, like the weather and things in the geopolitical arena, it becomes a little bit of a dicey thing to try to monitor and keep track of.”

For their part, U.S. producers are doing the best they can to keep up, and right now, it’s helping.

“The U.S. continues to pump out quite a bit of oil,” said Haugh. “We are doing our best to keep up with that demand as well. Hopefully, some of these things will start to sort of level off and we won’t have so much of that volatility in the market.”

The national average is at $2.88 a gallon as of Wednesday morning.