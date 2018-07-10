Gas prices in Kansas still generally steady

Gas prices in Kansas are continuing to hold their own.

“Here in Kansas, we’re up a cent or two from last week,” said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. “We’re still 10th lowest in the nation, so we can’t really complain.”

About 30 states across the country saw gas prices go up in the past week, but the national average stayed steady at $2.86. Kansas is at $2.67.

Between geopolitical and weather concerns, there’s a lot of uncertainty in the fuel markets right now.

“It’s really hard to predict where gas prices are going to go from week to week, sometimes even day to day,” said Steward. “There’s just so many factors out there with the oil market, with OPEC, with the potential for supply distribution

interruptions.”

The Atlantic hurricane season and particularly any storms that affect the Gulf of Mexico can cause delays in the supply chain in August and September and that supply must be there to meet the demand of summer driving.

“Demand has remained strong throughout the summer driving period,” said Steward. “We anticipate that continuing throughout the rest of the summer.”

Topeka is the lowest metro area in the state at $2.61 a gallon. Lawrence is the highest at $2.78 a gallon.