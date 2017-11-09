Gas prices in Kansas remain strong with no drop in sight

Kansas gas prices are 43 cents higher than last year at this time.

“I think a lot of that has to do with large demand that we saw in October and it’s continuing,” said Jennifer Haugh.

The weather remains mild, and looks to get even warmer next week and then it is time for holiday travel, which has been strong.

“The last two years we’ve had an increase in holiday travel forecasts for people getting on the road, flying on planes, anything like that,” said Haugh. “I don’t anticipate that will change much this year. We will probably still continue to see that demand hitting us.”

With the demand remaining high and the switch to winter blends complete, don’t expect prices to go anywhere but up in the near term.

“We’re starting to kind of dig into the backlog of inventory we’ve been so accustomed to, which kind of helped keep those prices down,” Haugh

said. “We’re starting to push in on that a little bit. We have all that demand hitting the road.”

The average in Kansas Thursday was $2.41, good for fourteenth least expensive in the United States.