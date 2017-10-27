Gas prices in Kansas still good, relatively speaking

Even though gas prices are not as low as they could be, they are still doing well this week.

“We’re a little bit up in Kansas, but we’re still four cents down on the month,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA Kansas. “I think we’re doing well here. Topeka is down ten cents on the month. Topekans are definitely enjoying that discount right now.”

The winter period of lower demand isn’t here in full force yet.

“We’re starting into it,” said Haugh. “Clearly, Thanksgiving, there’s a lot more demand going up, as people take their road trips to wherever their destination might be. It still is not the same as the demand in the summer. We’re probably going to hang out in this area for prices for awhile. We might see a little dip over the winter. Of course, it depends on what the weather does to us, too.”

As of Friday, Kansas gas was still averaging $2.33 a gallon.