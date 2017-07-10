WIBW News Now!

Gas prices are up from last week, flat with last year

July 10, 2017

The gas price average in Kansas has increased to $2.10 per gallon. That was the 7th largest increase in America.

“Even though it’s a jump, it’s not a jump into an alarming amount,” said Jennifer Haugh with Triple A of Kansas.

Last year’s price at this time was $2.09 a gallon, and there are still some places in the state where you can get a gallon of gas for less than $2.

“That amount of locations has shrunk a little bit,” said Haugh. “There are still, I think, about 40 Kansas communities that are sub-$2.”

Galena is the lowest in the state at $1.90 a gallon. In the long-term, gas should go down, unless the weather intervenes.

“Probably demand will start to slow,” said Haugh. “I think a lot of people are still getting out there, because the prices are low, probably right up to the end of the month. Barring any unforeseen problems, I don’t think we’re going to see a huge spike before we start into the fall time and the demand going down.”

Demand usually lessens with supplies increasing in the fall months as refineries switch from their summer to winter blends.

