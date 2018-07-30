Gas prices likely headed up, says AAA Kansas

Kansas gas prices went up last week and Jennifer Haugh with AAA Kansas doesn’t think that’s the end.

“The demand continues going up,” said Haugh. “Supplies are starting to tighten, so we might see a little bit of an increase to finish out the summer.”

Kansas is also doing worse when compared with other states, but still better than average.

“We fell one more spot,” said Haugh. “We are at number 12 for the least expensive gas across the nation. We’re at $2.68 for an average in Kansas.”

Whether it be geopolitics or rig count, neither one is making an impact on markets right now, but we do have everybody under $3 a gallon, for now.

“It ranges from $2.43 to $2.90 in Kansas,” Haugh said.

For the latest gas prices, go to gasprices.aaa.com.