Gas prices look to still be headed up as the weather warms, says AAA expert

The average gas price in Kansas is $2.45 a gallon as of Tuesday, and it looks to be on its way up.

“It’s expected, but not wanted, is the best way to put it,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA Kansas. “I think we’re probably still going to see a little bit of an increase continuing. Between the demand that’s going to be going up for summer and you know, we didn’t see too much of a take a breath over the winter, because we had such strange weather that the demand remained high. Between that and dropping inventories and sort of some playing with the market going on there, I think we’re probably still going to see some increase.”

The United States is doing its best to help with the supply side of the equation, but much of the world’s oil is out of its control.

“We are pumping it out like crazy,” said Haugh. “A lot of that OPEC agreement to try to drive that price back up is really starting to hit us now.”

Are we potentially talking about $3.00 a gallon gas in 2018? Haugh isn’t ruling it out.

“I would hope and cross my fingers that we don’t hit $3.00,” said Haugh. “With the national average being $2.66 right now, I could see us going another 10 or 15 cents higher than that. We’re going to kind of come close to scraping that $3.00 mark. Hopefully, things will settle down towards the end of summer, but it’s hard telling at this point.”

Cheyenne County has the state’s highest rate as of Tuesday, at $2.72 a gallon.