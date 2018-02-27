Gas prices down now, headed up long term

Gas prices in Kansas are down, for now. Kansas average is down 2 cents to $2.37.

“They’re going down a little bit,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA Kansas. “I think it’s going to be short-lived, unfortunately.”

The reasons for an upcoming increase are fundamental.

“We’re getting closer and closer to spring,” said Haugh. “That means that we’re going to have that switchover to that summer blend, which is a little bit more expensive.”

Haugh doesn’t see a price spike ahead though, as long as supplies continue to grow.

“I still anticipate that it will remain under the $3.00 amount,” said Haugh. “We will definitely see it go up a little. Right now, we’re at about 10 percent higher than we were last year.”

The national average was at its highest last September at $2.68 per gallon.