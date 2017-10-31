Gas prices remain steady across Kansas

Gas prices across Kansas have remained steady, while improving when compared to the rest of the country.

“We are ranked 11th today,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA Kansas. “We were 14th last week, so we’re climbing back up that lowest price in the country rank.”

Kansas average price is at $2.36 a gallon, with the national average at $2.47 a gallon.

“Probably, we’re going to hover around this spot, depending on how things go with demand and how many people decide to travel this year,” said Haugh. “The last two years, we’ve had an increase in holiday travel. Demand might either keep it from dropping any further or maybe even tick it up a little bit over the holidays.”

Right now, there isn’t anything forecasted to change the supply structure as Atlantic weather has calmed down for the moment.

“There’s no reason to thing that we wouldn’t be continuing at least at this price for now,” Haugh said.

For the gas price calculator from AAA, go to gasprices.aaa.com.