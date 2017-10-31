WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


32°F
Light Snow
Feels Like 32°
Winds North 0 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Snow37°
31°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Mostly Cloudy57°
48°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy63°
40°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of Rain55°
45°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Mostly Cloudy65°
48°

Gas prices remain steady across Kansas

by on October 31, 2017 at 1:49 PM (1 hour ago)

Gas prices across Kansas have remained steady, while improving when compared to the rest of the country.

“We are ranked 11th today,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA Kansas. “We were 14th last week, so we’re climbing back up that lowest price in the country rank.”

Kansas average price is at $2.36 a gallon, with the national average at $2.47 a gallon.

“Probably, we’re going to hover around this spot, depending on how things go with demand and how many people decide to travel this year,” said Haugh. “The last two years, we’ve had an increase in holiday travel. Demand might either keep it from dropping any further or maybe even tick it up a little bit over the holidays.”

Right now, there isn’t anything forecasted to change the supply structure as Atlantic weather has calmed down for the moment.

“There’s no reason to thing that we wouldn’t be continuing at least at this price for now,” Haugh said.

For the gas price calculator from AAA, go to gasprices.aaa.com.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.