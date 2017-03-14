Gas Prices Remain Steady For Now

Gas prices in Kansas are remaining around the same point they were last week. Kansas average price at the pump is $2.18 a gallon.

“They’re staying steady in the fact that they might go up a little bit, but then they come back down,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA of Kansas. “They sort of just hover around the same average for a while now.”

Supply and demand are staying in balance for now.

“Even though OPEC is holding on to their agreement, the U.S. is still at a pretty high production level,” said Haugh. “That’s sort of moving things back down. They’re sort of working against each other at this point.”

A reduction in production upcoming as a result of refinery changes to summer blends could make prices go up in the medium term.

“Between that and some of the weather we’re seeing right now on the East Coast, we’re not going to see too much impact from that,” said Haugh. “Anytime they make a switchover at the refinery and then you go to the higher quality blends for the summer, you’re going to see a little bit of a spike there, too.”

Kansas ranks 14th among the 50 states for least expensive gas this week.