Gas prices solid and could be headed down, says AAA Kansas

Gas prices are in a great place right now.

“In our area especially, they’re looking pretty good,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA Kansas. “They’ve seen a little bit of a decline. The demand has not gone down. Seeing a decline during our peak season is a good sign for drivers.”

The average price in Kansas was $2.65 Tuesday morning , but there’s still a lot out of drivers’ control.

“We are just heading in to hurricane season,” said Haugh. “That could definitely affect things if something were to hit the shore. Also, some of the political things that are going on right now, with Venezuela being a little interesting and the OPEC production possibly going up, we could be looking at even a larger decrease.”

That’s because even though rig count is slightly down, the U.S. is still pumping oil out at a really high rate at this point. There are isolated spots in Kansas above $3.00 a gallon.

“There are a couple,” said Haugh. “They’re usually towns that have one station, so we’re probably not getting a whole lot of activity on those, but, you’re starting to see everything creep down just a little bit at a time and if we don’t have anything crazy weatherwise or anything else go on, then I imagine we will get everybody below $3.00 again.”

Kansas is currently 11th lowest for gas price average in the country.