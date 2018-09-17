Gas prices stable in Kansas

Kansas gas prices have stayed stable even as Hurricane Florence made landfall out east.

“Our prices are kind of holding on the week,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA Kansas. “Here in Kansas, the average has not changed from a week ago. We are paying 26 cents more than we were a year ago across Kansas.”

The average as of Monday is $2.66 a gallon.

“The only thing that we might see as the refineries are shutting down to retool for that winter blend is, obviously then they’re not doing the work to create the fuel,” said Haugh. “That might lessen that dip during that time.”

A more likely mover of the price is activity geopolitically.

“The crude production in Venezuela is down,” said Haugh. “Between that and the reduced crude exports expected starting in November from Iran, that could have an effect on the overall price.”

Weather is also always something to watch, because the milder the winter, the more demand stays up as people continue to travel and if any hurricanes affect Gulf refineries, that can also change the equation.