Gas Prices Steady For Now

Gas prices in Kansas are holding steady and Kansans are paying over two dollars a gallon.

“The lowest gas right now is in Benton and in Baxter Springs at $2.03,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA of Kansas. “We don’t have any locations under two dollars. The highest is in Deerfield at $2.50.”

The state average is $2.17 a gallon, and Kansans are still paying less for gas than most other states.

“We are the twelfth lowest in the country,” said Haugh. “We are just behind our neighbors in Missouri and Oklahoma, who are fifth and eighth, respectively.”

The overall national average is $2.29 a gallon. Several factors will continue to play in which direction that heads going forward.

“We’re going to see a little bit of the refinery maintenance starting to come on line,” said Haugh. “That will have some impact on it. Also, if OPEC holds to their agreement, they’re going to reduce production, but the U.S. has increased production.”

The weather may end up being the determining factor, as demand is still down, but if it remains unseasonably warm, that could get more people out and driving and push prices up.