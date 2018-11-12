Gas prices still going down in Kansas, AAA says

Prepare to be pleasantly surprised the next time you go to fill up your vehicle.

“Just in time for Thanksgiving holiday road trips next week, motorists in Kansas have a lot to be thankful for at the pump,” said Shawn Steward of AAA Kansas. “Prices this week are an average of $2.47. That’s down nine cents in the past week.”

Kansas is tied for the fourth largest gas price decrease in the nation, which has moved it back up relative to other states.

“We’ve been hovering around the 12th cheapest gas prices in America, 12th or 13th, somewhere in that range for the last several months,” said Steward. “That’s the case this week. We’re 12th lowest in the country.”

The gap is narrowing between where we were in 2017 and where we are now.

“We’re just a little touch ahead of where we were last year,” said Steward. “Last year, around this time, we were at $2.41 a gallon, so just about 6 cents more than we were last year at this time. Throughout this year, we’ve been running anywhere from 15 to 30 percent higher this year compared to last year throughout much of 2018. We’re getting back to where we’re just about the same as we were in 2017.”

As of Monday morning, this week’s Kansas gas price extremes are from a low at $2.23 a gallon in Maize to a high of $3.00 a gallon in Elkhart.