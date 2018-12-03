Gas prices still going down in Kansas; state among top 10 cheapest overall

Kansans are saving more and more at the pump as we head toward the end of fall.

“The gas prices in Kansas have really just continued to plummet over the last six or seven weeks,” said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. “This past week, we saw another 13 cent drop to the statewide average of $2.16. Drivers all over the state are really getting some relief when they go to fill up their tanks.”

Kansas is part of a larger trend in this part of the country.

“Kansas this week is the 9th cheapest in the United States in terms of gas prices,” said Steward. “It’s really all over our region. Missouri has the cheapest gas in the country, Oklahoma is 2nd and Texas is 5th cheapest. This whole part of the country is really seeing a lot of benefits in terms of cheap gas prices.”

Two Kansas metro areas are among the cheapest in the whole United States.

“Lawrence and Wichita are both in the top 10 in the nation, in terms of metro areas,” said Steward. “If you live in those two particular towns, you’re even seeing a greater benefit.”

Both towns are at $2.01 a gallon on average. The lowest price in the state is in Galena at $1.94, with the highest in Elkhart at $2.90.