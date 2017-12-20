WIBW News Now!

Gas prices still good in Kansas

by on December 20, 2017 at 9:16 AM (1 hour ago)

Gas prices are in a good place as Kansans prepare to travel for the Christmas holiday.

“It has dropped in the last month,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA Kansas. “That’s a promising thing. That’s a little gift for us right now. It’s $2.24. That’s really not all that terrible, considering, not too many years ago, we were above $3.00.”

The reason prices are still okay is because supply is remaining where it needs to be.

“It seems to be stable so far,” said Haugh. “We haven’t run into anything, even with the hurricane issues we’ve had and things like that. It really hasn’t had much of an effect on us here in the middle of the country.”

Kansas is still strong compared to the rest of the country.

“Monday, we were at number 8 and now we’re number 11,” Haugh said. “We’ve got a little more competition at the top for the lowest gas price, but we’re still pretty high up there.”

If you’re looking for gas prices along your travel route for the holidays, you can go to gasprices.aaa.com and use their calculator to find out the latest information.

Nick Gosnell