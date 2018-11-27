Gas prices still headed down, says AAA Kansas

Gas prices continue to tumble in Kansas.

“After falling 11 cents the previous week, we’re down another 7 cents this week, to an average of $2.29 in Kansas,” said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. “This is getting down among the lowest prices we’ve had all year.”

This is a trend across the country.

“There are currently 19 states that already have gas price averages less expensive than they were a year ago,” said Steward. “U.S. gasoline demand remains low and supply is pretty plentiful right now.”

Prices should remain low, unless actions by other countries narrow the market.

“The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries has a meeting December 6,” said Steward. “The expectation is that crude oil production by OPEC will be scaled back somewhat. That could create a rise in crude oil prices.”

On Monday, gas was lowest in Baldwin City at $2.05 a gallon, but it was still $3.00 a gallon in Elkhart.