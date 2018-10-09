Gas prices still up from last year, low relative to the U.S. average

The fall usually means less pain at the pump as demand goes down and refineries switch to the less expensive winter blends, but that’s not the case in 2018.

“We’ve kind of bucked those trends this year,” said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. “Prices have been on a pretty steady increase for awhile. The main factor that we’re seeing right now involved with those increases is crude oil prices.”

Fall gas prices have not been this expensive since 2014.

“Crude oil accounts for about half of the retail pump price,” said Steward. “Those crude prices are selling at some of the highest price points in the past four years. That means that we’re going to see prices this fall that are unseasonably expensive.”

Kansas prices are still good though, relative to the rest of the country.

“We’re about 15 cents less than the national average, which is $2.91 a gallon,” said Steward. “We currently have the 13th cheapest gas in the country. There’s 14 or 15 states right now that are paying three dollars or more per gallon. Including our neighbors in Colorado, they’re getting close. They’re at $2.97. We have it pretty good here in the Sunflower State.”

Kansas gas prices range from $2.52 in Nickerson in Reno County to $3.20 in Longton in Elk County.